Popular entrepreneur Elizabeth Jack Rich marked her 40th birthday with a special birthday dinner party

Videos from the dinner party showed the likes of Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ooni of Ife, and Pete Edochie were among the prominent figures in the attendance

A clip from the event showed the moment Ooni of Ife joined the birthday celebrant on the dance floor

Popular entrepreneur and founder/CEO of Elin Group Limited, Elizabeth Jack Rich, threw a lavish party for her 40th birthday on Tuesday, May 23, and it was starstudded.

The likes of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and actors Kanayo O. Kanayo and Pete Edochie were among the prominent figures spotted at the event.

Ooni of Ife joins Elizabeth Rich and her hubby on the dance floor. Credit: @elizabethjackrich @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

A clip from the event showed the moment Ooni joined the birthday celebrant on the dancefloor.

Watch the moment Kanayo and Pete Edochie greeted the celebrant's husband below:

Watch the moment Ooni of Ife joined the birthday celebrant on stage

Check out the lengthy message Elizabeth Rich shared to mark her birthday on her Instagram page below:

Netizens react to videos from Elizabeth Jack Rich's birthday dinner party

Some netizens reacted to Ooni's presence at the party. See the comments below:

mr_du_shit:

"See as king turn to MC ... ."

chidimaochonga:

"I too love Pete Edochie but you see that yul na only God know where him come from."

princessphunmy29:

"Oonirisha is now MC or what.."

king.calito101:

"Alayeluwa Oba Okunade Sijuwade no de move around like this This new oni na every party e de attend respect no con de again for oni."

ebony_christyemma:

"Every day party in ile-Ife."

divinesuccess21:

"This oba no dey stay Palace self Na parte after parte."

tianah1_:

"Oba no send queen."

wurah_goldever:

"This is so unclassic for king...whole big of Yoruba land."

Kanayo pays homage to Pete Edochie

A video of two Nollywood veteran actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Pete Edochie, meeting and offering each other respect and affection on social media went viral.

Kanayo met Pete in the company of other industry acts as he greeted him with a unique handshake in the now-viral video.

The legends both seemed excited to see each other.

Source: Legit.ng