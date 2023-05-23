Popular Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi passed away on May 14, throwing his colleagues into a mourning fit

To pay their last respect, colleagues of the actor organised a Fidau prayer for him 8 days after his demise

Yinka Quadri, Madam Saje, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Pasuma, and Muyiwa Ademola were among the many faces that turned up at the event

Murphy Afolabi's colleagues in the Yoruba sect of Nollywood have done well to pay their last respects to him after his tragic death.

Eight days after Afolabi's death, his colleagues put together a Fidau prayer in his honour, a day set aside for special prayers for him.

Muslim clerics were invited to admonish the living and pray for the dead, with a fundraiser for his kids and family.

Yoruba actors and singers, both old and young, came out in their numbers, faces sighted included Fuji singer Pasuma, veterans like Yinka Quadri, Olaiya Igwe, Madam Saje, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Akintola, and Eniola Badmus.

See videos from Murphy's prayer below:

Pasuma, Madam Saje, Muuiwa Ademola, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, and others clustered around the stage as the cleric admonished them.

Muyiwa Ademola, Sanyeri, and Yinka Quadri at the event.

Muyiwa Ademola arrives Fidau prayer, ushered in by burial committee members.

Younger actress consoles veteran Madam Saje at Murphy Afolabi's Fidau prayer.

Murphy Afolabi's children and family members at his Fidau prayer.

Eniola Badmus goes on her knees to greet her older colleagues at the Fidau prayer.

Bimbo Akintola talks about the kind of peoprson Murphy Afolabi was.

Opeyemi Aiyeola arrives Murphy Afolabi's Fidau prayer.

Fuji singer Pasuma greeted by Yoruba actors as he arrives Murphy Afolabi's prayer.

Netizens sympathize with Yoruba actors over Murphy Afolabi's death

mrdelegiwa:

"So its 8days already? Many things had happened. Braaaa just do well coz if you die nothing will stop… Rest well our own memes king… we will not forget #sinsin film in a rush."

beautybytumi:

"Murphy na better person see how many people came for him."

im_cepon:

"@officialpasuma baba nice one much respect I really appreciate seeing you there that d act of love may his soul continue to rest in peace."

adenike_mie:

"May Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and forgive all his shortcomings I will miss him dearly in movies "

vawulencestudent:

"Muyiwa Ademola such a decent, cool, handsome and loving man @authenticmuy."

beebeeempire_:

"Omo .. See all their eyes swollen they don too cry."

mo_sun_mhola:

"May his gentle soul continue to rest "

