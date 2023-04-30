It was quite a celebration on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as ace Nollywood movie star Odunlade Adekola felicitated with graduands of his film school

Veteran actors like Muyiwa Ademola, Dayo Amusa, and Princess Allwell Demola were some of the numerous celebrities that stormed the 5th graduation of the Odunlade Adekola Film school

The ceremony took place in Abeokuta, Ogun state saw 50 newly trained movie industry practitioners in different spheres of filmmaking celebrate their successful graduation

Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola was recently seen in a festive mood as he scatters the dance floor at the 5th graduation ceremony of his movie institute, the Odunlade Adekola Film and Production College.

At the ceremony were several other Nollywood practitioners and celebrities like Wale Razaq, Fathia Williams, Princess Allwell Ademola, Muyiwa Authentic, Yemi Amodu, Epsalum Boss, and many others.

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates his film school celebrates its fifth graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

This was the 5th official graduation ceremony of the OAFP film institute, where over 18 graduands got their certificate and some financial support and deals with different production companies in Nigeria.

Students of the OAFP schools are usually part of the cast of the running YouTube comedy series Saamu Alajo, produced by Odunlade Adekola.

See clips from the graduation ceremony of the OAFP institute below:

See moment Odunlade Adekola dance with his graduates:

More clips from the OAFP graduation ceremony:

See the reactions the ceremony stirred online

@adedimejilateef:

"Congratulations boss."

@femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations Hong Kong . I celebrate with OAFP and specially, the graduands Pardon me!✌️ I’m always with you."

@omowumiajayi_:

"Congratulations sir."

@afolashadeomodesire_yosibi:

"Congratulations my own world best boss❤️❤️."

@goldberg_ng:

"Congratulations to the Oafp family ."

@simi_maja:

"Big Star wey dy ginger ."

@talented_cartoonboiz:

"Congratulations to the OAFP Family, thanks for having us to add more fun to the event.... We love you❤️❤️❤️."

@beriola_:

"Thank you so much sir, may God continue to bless you."

@koko_place:

"Did anyone see how bros odunlade stylishly danced away when people were spraying him so it wont be mixed with the person he was spraying."

Source: Legit.ng