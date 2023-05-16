Popular actor, Odunlade Adekola, has raised prayers for himself and his colleagues over the death plaguing the movie industry

This comes amid the report of the movie industry mourning another female actor, Wunmi Olowokandi

Wunmi's death comes after the deaths of Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi and Chikezie Uwazie, which has stirred concerns from fans

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, in a recent statement, prayed against the death plaguing the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

This comes amid reports that the movie industry lost another female actor, Wunmi Olowokandi, who died on Monday night, May 16.

As of the time of this report, the cause of her death is yet to be made public. This is coming barely a few days after Nollywood lost Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

In a statement via his Instagram page, Odunlade praised the mightiness of God and prayed that God would close the door of untimely death in the movie industry.

He wrote:

“Unquestionable you are the LORD. I PRAY GOD WILL CLOSE THE DOOR OF UNTIMELY DEATH IN OUR INDUSTRY AND IN THE HOUSE OF EVERY ONE OF US. IN JESUS NAME.”

Netizens react as Nollywood mourns actress

Netizens react as Nollywood mourns actress

Actor Chikezie Uwazie passes on after Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi

It is a tragic moment in Nollywood as the Nigerian movie industry lost another actor Chikezie Uwazie.

Actress Obey Etok made this public in a post via her Instagram page as she revealed the actor died after a second brain surgery in the US.

Etok disclosed that she got the devastating report from the Imo State University (IMSU) alumni platform as she recounted how Chikezie told him he was going to the US for greener pastures.

