Nollywood superstar Osita Iheme brought some light and advice to the timeline as he spoke on the importance of good feeding

The movie star shared a picture of the rich, sumptuous meal he had recently while encouraging his fans to have a better living

Osita highlighted the importance of good feeding, stating that good food choices are suitable investments

Nollywood veteran actor Osita Iheme spoke on his innate love for a well-prepared meal.

The movie star took to social media to share a picture of a sumptuous meal he had recently while encouraging his fans and followers to eat healthy.

Actor Osita Iheme shared important advice about healthy living. Credit: @ositaiheme

Source: UGC

Osita started by saying that one’s diet is one’s bank account.

"Your diet is a bank account; good food choices are good investments," he noted.

See his post below:

Internet users react to Osita Iheme's post about eating healthy

teddy_official2:

"IDAN dey chop all the six classes of food."

xuccessful_xchange:

"IDAN way don Dey chop life from Adam. Na IDAN GON GON."

smartone0619:

" OMGoodness, everything looks so delicious Osita my love ❤️ ❣️ ❤️ ❣️ I love you ❤️ m,f,a kisses I am in one of those dishes, so find me WA☝️."

choma_silas:

"You de pick too much food and the next thing you'll say "Papa I'm Tired"... Moo finish this food'o! Nice one ."

fotokissphotography:

"Why you never post saint Obi for your page. abi you nor know say he dor die."

young_vino_sky23:

"winning is sure..happiness is real..success is our name..greatness is the way..Togetherness is the key..⭐⚽...ON YOUR SIDE OF GREATNESS AND SUCCESS..STAY SAVE AND SHINE ON FOR SUCCESS ⭐⚽."

theonlypreye:

"Chopping life with zero table manners my boss for a reason, @mishaeljoshua_ be like na we go wash all the plates ."

Source: Legit.ng