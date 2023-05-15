As Nigerian chef Hilda Baci continued to trend over her feat, videos she recorded have begun to make waves

The 27-year-old Akwa Ibom indigene recently broke the world record for the longest cooking time for an individual

A rare video of her in a crop top showing off her curvy figure while passing a message across has gone viral

Internet users have gushed over a rare video of viral sensation and chef Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci.

Since shattering the world record for the longest cooking time for an individual, Hilda's fame has skyrocketed, leading to an increase in her followers across all platforms and a verification of her Instagram handle.

Hilda Baci showed her curvy figure as she spoke on a cloth problem. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

Source: TikTok

Her recent fame also meant that videos she did in the past resurfaced online as people gushed and appreciated her feat.

One of such videos is one seen on TikTok in which she highlighted one of the concerns of ladies that have big backsides.

In the clip, she sported an orange crop top on jean pants. She explained why ladies with big back sides have stitches on their jeans by using herself as an example.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Glory Johnson745 said:

"Beautiful, you are everywhere right now, good luck."

Ann Chiwanta said:

"Omo dis lady is so so beautiful Jesus."

Lady Jay said:

"Wow star , celebrity world chef...love you...you re on my fyp wooooooow."

MaryK-MaaKay said:

"This happens to me and when I put belt on it becomes apuutooorrr."

user8080907197114 said:

"Story of my life. I visit a tailor, anytime I buy a new jeans."

Umeh Vivian said:

"Beautiful in and out."

Loveness Tesha said:

"Let me know when u find the solution I’m going through that too that’s why I only wear leggings and pants."

SO..PS123 said:

"My tummy can neva allow me relate."

Hilda Baci trains with BBN's Kemen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci was seen working out with BBN's Kemen.

It turned out she had embarked on personal training with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and fitness trainer Kemen ahead of the challenge. This came as Kemen, in a trending video, shared how he helped Hilda prepare for the challenge.

A caption to the video read:

"@hildabaci put in the work and here’s proof! Our Master Trainer, @kemenfitness is Hilda’s Personal Trainer and together they spent plenty of time preparing her for this challenge and as evident in the results so far, she came ready! 70 hours so far and counting. Let’s go!"

