Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has once again taken to social media to stun fans with her beauty

The movie star shared a series of new beautiful photos online and called herself her favourite work of art

Regina’s photos soon garnered a series of reactions from netizens as many of them gushed over her

Top Nollywood actress Regina Daniels can see that fans don't have enough of her beauty and she has showcased it for the umpteenth time.

Taking to social media via her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of new photos of herself.

In the snaps, the mother of two rocked a black-turtle neck cropped top paired with a gold necklace. She also wore a long pleated black skirt and had a sky blue bag with her.

Fans gush over Regina Daniels' beautiful photos. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of the photos, Regina was the first to drool over her beauty. According to the actress, she is her own favourite work of art.

In her words:

“I am my favorite work of art ”

See her new photos below:

Netizens gush over Regina Daniels’ new beautiful photos

Shortly after Regina shared her new photos online, fans trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts. Many of them were pleased with the snaps. Read some of their reactions below:

zuma_idris:

“The only girl who made the right decision in The Whole Nigeria enjoy baby na God, give you Mrs Ned herself ”

Mariam.kargbo.94:

“Beautiful Gina❤️”

bellaleesky78:

“Normally God dey create but nah money dey maintain ”

Onyenwa_:

“Oga wife ❤️”

adaeze.onuigbo:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful aunty”

viposeroland:

“Daddy freeze said you’re a Top G ”

videobrown_soldja:

“Look so beautiful ”

timarolife:

“Forever’16❤️”

Ned Nwoko shows off affectionate side, continues to hold Regina Daniels in public

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside Regina, holding her hands. The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

Source: Legit.ng