Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently had a highlight of her career when she performed at the coronation of King Charles III

British Vogue magazine also documented Tiwa’s preparation for the big event, and the heartwarming video is now making the rounds

A number of Nigerians reacted to the video, saying it was a proud moment, while others called Tiwa a queen

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has given fans a new reason to brag after a British Vogue documentation of her preparation for the King Charles III coronation.

Recall that Tiwa Savage made headlines when she performed at the coronation concert in front of 20,000 people, including the king and other members of the royal family.

Interestingly, Tiwa’s preparation for the big event was documented by British Vogue, and the video has been posted on their official social media page.

Lovely video as British Vogue documents Tiwa Savage's preparation for King Charles III coronation concert. Photos: @britishvogue, @tiwasavage

In the short clip, Tiwa was seen trying out her dress for the first time. The music star revealed that her luxury green outfit was made by Nigerian designer, Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi. She also went jewellery shopping and more in the short documentary.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens gush over Tiwa Savage’s British Vogue documentary of her coronation concert preparation

Shortly after the video was posted online by British Vogue, a number of Nigerians bombarded their page to represent one of their own. Many of them praised Tiwa as they gushed over the video.

Read some of their comments below:

thistemi:

“Queen Tiwa Savage ❤️”

Thedenimgod:

“Afrobeat Royalty.”

jamcy_ml:

“She represented Nigeria all the way!!!!What a proud moment for all Nigerians ❤️”

Tonyowobu:

“Queen of Afrobeat ⚔️”

leepha1:

“She looked amazing!!!! ”

thepatriciabright:

“Nigeria to the world!! @tiwasavage stole the show, and she’s stunning inside and out.”

slim_daddy_x1:

“So nah new diamond's she use.”

teskin9ja6119:

“Now your happy to perform at the British new king can you please trace your history as a black African see what Dey did to you and you happy to perform black peoples forget their history so fast ..I still feel the pain our ancestors feel till date.”

Kanayo O Kanayo uses Tiwa Savage to explain Nigeria's problems

Prominent Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, turned to social media to explain why Nigeria is lagging in terms of progress.

The legal practitioner reacted to Tiwa Savage's performance at King Charles III's coronation event in the United Kingdom. Addressing the matter on his Instagram page, he stated that the Afrobeats singer was radiant and charming.

According to the screen maestro, Tiwa Savage represented Nigeria during her performance, and neither her religion nor her ethnicity was a hindrance.

