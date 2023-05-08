Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has continued to make her fans and followers gush over the beauty and uniqueness of her family with billionaire Ned Nwoko

The screen princess shared one of the priceless family moments they had recently as her younger son Moon chose between his parents, whom he loved more

The video of Moon being sure about which of his parents he loved more stirred the admiration Netizens had for the family once again

It was a moment of bliss to see Regina Daniels’ 2-year-old son, Moon, choose between his parents, whom he loved more.

In a video that circulated the internet, the star actress was having a random family time when her younger son disclosed who he loved more between his mummy and daddy.

Pictures of Regina Daniels and her lovely family Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned was seen inside his car, about to drive, with their son Moon playing inside his father’s car before he was ready to leave.

Moon first gushed at his father by coming close to him from the back seat to touch his shoulders and say: "This is my daddy".

Regina, who was filming the moment, acknowledged that yes, Ned is his father; not stopping there, the actress asked her son to say, "I love you, mama," to which the little boy adhered. Regina then asked Moon if he loved her, and he was quick to retort and say that he loved his dad more.

Regina laughed it off with her husband, as she admitted that she wasn’t competing for his (Moon's) love.

See the video below

Internet users react

nhels4real:

"This lady is enjoy her marriage and happy. Good for her."

facialtherapy.xx:

"But how come wahala no dey this polygamy,why be say na yul own wahala plenty? Abi na the same money stops nonsense??"

olobadagzy:

"Rich people Dey name their kids MOON. My mama and papa look me reach dem name me OMOTANWA Eh God."

meg_danjuma:

"Who no like better thing? My guy know say na daddy be the real Gee Omo ogbon."

kofoworolabam:

"These kids we r birthing now are so ungrateful ."

Ned Nwoko shows off affectionate side, continues to hold Regina Daniels in public

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media. \

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside Regina, holding her hands.The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

Source: Legit.ng