Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has shared a rare look of her without her famous signature berets

The talented singer who has been promoting her newly released album Elevated looked all different

Many of her fans and followers took to her comments section to gush about her beauty, while others continue to spark pregnancy rumours

One of Nigeria's popular gospel singers, Mercy Chinwo, has continued to promote her newly released album Elevated via her social media timeline.

In a recent post, Mercy Chinwo stunned many of her fans and followers after sharing rare moments of her without her popular berets.

Mercy Chinwo slays without beret. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In a video, Mercy was seen vibing to one of the songs on her new album.

See the pictures, including a video she shared below:

Fans gush over Mercy Chinwo's look

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aluks_official:

"If you’re thinking what I’m thinking please gather here .."

ben_reign:

"A baby is coming is the song I was hearing ma ✌️."

arielosewa:

"The spirit is ministering to me that this shirt is not for you mama… See wonder ."

its.giftie:

"Mama everything about you is ELEVATED including your crocs You’re living by example‍♀️‍♀️."

officialjoysia:

"I like the girl and the wig ‍♀️."

official_elisheba:

"Why do I feel you’ve taken in it will make me so happy ."

akuaxerwaa:

"This woman is too foine abeggg ."

the_incredible_sommy:

"The whole slides dey really dey elevated me... Help me lord to overcome this dripping from mama blessed @mercychinwo ❤️❤️."

chiamiada:

"MM1❤️❤️❤️I love you Sis I saw you in my dream last night. We greeted like we've seen each other before ."

_samsalami:

"I can bet you're wearing one of Pst. Blessed shirts ❤️."

chibuzoralex:

"Is that your real face????"

