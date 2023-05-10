Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, issued a warning to those hurling insults and abuses at her online

In a video posted on Yul’s official account on social media, Judy first expressed appreciation to supporters before hunting her critics

Judy’s latest video sent the internet on fire, as netizens could not hold back from attacking her

The dramatic episode set up by Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, appears not to be ending soon, as they continue to address netizens about the tragedy that has befallen them.

In a Facebook video released by Yul, Judy was seen thanking her critics and enemies for their insults and curses so far.

According to Judy, God is blessing her because of their insults and curses, adding that they don't know her true self.

The actress added that she would not have gotten this far in life without their curses. Therefore, she is making it a point to thank them for trolling her every day.

She said, unlike them, she had no ill will towards them and adored them totally.

Judy also expressed appreciation to her supporters and friends for sticking by her and backing her despite not knowing her personally.

Yul's second wife stated:

"To the people who hate me, curse me, or attack me without knowing anything about me, I want to say thank you. I want to say a very big thank you, without your curses, God wouldn’t be blessing me as much as he is blessing me now. Without your curses, I wouldn’t have come this far in life. So I am making it a duty to thank you for trolling me every day and, by so doing, giving God the reason to bless me every day without me working for it, without me lifting a finger. So I thank you.

"I don’t hate you all, instead, I love you. God said we should love one another, even those that are attacking us, fighting us, or persecuting us, we should love them," she said in parts.

Internet users react

Ste Phanie:

"Mr Yul, U lost a 16 year old boy just last month....and all you could do is randomly posting your fellow adulterer just to pain your wife ???....I'm just happy cos Karma is real and no matter how long it takes ,it would surely do its work soon!!!! And for u Judy ...u will surely reap what u sow in a million fold except if God is dead."

adeoluolatomide:

"This woman is moving mad already, because what sort of insensitivity and callousness is this!"

kelvin_umeh:

"People should learn to leave this woman alone. Drag the man who crowned her a Queen. I see her full strength comes from his support."

babajideedges1:

"Sigh.. I lost count of how many times she mentioned “God”. That’s a troubled person who’s using the name of God as a coping mechanism. This matter go long pass Jumong."

_jayneisbae_:

"I have never seen a side chick as restless as judy, Na you tiff preeq na you still no want rest!! someone should tell this onitsha queen camilla to rest!"

