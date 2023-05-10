A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with her fiance who blocked her shortly after their traditional wedding

According to the heartbroken lady, she had a little misunderstanding with him and he blocked her on social media

While sharing her sad story on Facebook, she sought advice from netizens on what to do about her situation

A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly online after her fiance blocked her on all social media platforms.

According to the lady, she recently completed her traditional marriage rites but refused to move in with her husband until after the white wedding.

Nigerian lady shares experience with fiance

Source: Getty Images

However, she visited him on a weekend and they had a misunderstanding. Following this, she left his house but discovered that he blocked her.

All efforts to reach her fiance proved futile and she lamented bitterly on social media for advice from netizens.

Sharing her story via Godly Marriage and Relationship, she said:

"Pls I need an advice, I have a fiance we are married traditionally, we are not living together, but I always go to his place every weekend.

"So last two weekends I was there so we had a little misunderstanding so I left his house, After getting home. I called him to inform him of my arrival at my place as usual but he gave me an unpleasant response.

"So since then, I call him again the next day but no response, he didn't call back, I chat him up no reply, now he has blocked me on social media I can't reach him to communicate. Pls advise me on what to do next pls."

Social media reactions

Jennifer Ifesinachi said:

"Sorry to ask, I hope he didn't eat the forbidden fruit before you left his house because many guys behave the same way once they have eaten the forbidden fruit."

Shaddy Mungo wrote:

"That's already a red flag even if he come back to you there will be no peace in your marriage. Move on with your life though it's painful."

Chinemeze Callista wrote:

"Why did you leave his house in the first place, at least you are matured enough to talk things out with your husband. My dear go back to him and talk things out with him and don't try such a thing another day ok. More you to you."

Abungu Christian noted:

"You are not supposed to leave his house without settling that issue. Try to go back and apologize whether you are wrong or not for the sake of peace."

See the post below:

