A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her frustrations over the way her business was going

The lady, who deals in luxury accessories, lamented that she again recorded no sales in three weeks

Many people reacted to her video with suggestions on how she could make things better as they encouraged her

A Nigerian lady who deals in luxury accessories has cried out on social media that she was not recording sales.

Via her TikTok handle, the lady, @cardi_b_trenche, did a small tour of her shop and was seen shedding tears.

She said no buys from her. Photo Credit: @cardi_b_trenche

Source: TikTok

According to her, she has not made a single sale for the past three weeks despite making the prices of her wares cheaper.

She, however, did not give details on what the previous prices were and the current price but her clip touched netizens.

Many folks proffered solutions as they tried to help her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Giftt Duff said:

"Babe sorry to say this have u check it before u open this business if it was ur destiny business because it happens to me too."

user7042703112175 said:

"You don’t need to cry sister try to do adverts for more customers do sales create content often on ur business I believe it will change."

IREGULA said:

"Location is important in business. Check where you at ,what you are sellig is that what they need in that area , do the match your aesthetic.?"

DAMIEOHLAH said:

"It’s everywhere my sister, me that I have been posting on here sef never see 1 single customer. But I know with faith my own customer will locate me."

Niffy vic said:

"Read Isaiah 60,psalm 27 and pray into salt and water sprinkled sprinkle in ur shop and wait for God reactions."

Source: Legit.ng