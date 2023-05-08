Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage, has dropped her first comment following her live performance at King Charles' coronation concert

The mother of one gushed about her achievement as she also shared a video of her performance

Popular Nigerian celebrities, including Davido, among others, have taken to social media to congratulate Tiwa Savage

Nigerian international artist and Afrobeat Queen, Tiwa Savage, has been trending on social media following her latest feat after she performed at the coronation concert of King Charles on Sunday, May 7.

Tiwa Savage has also shared a new post as she gushed about her latest achievement.

Tiwa Savage shares video from her performance at King Charles' coronation concert.

Source: Instagram

She wrote via her Instagram page:

"One day I will tell my son that this is “Tiwa Savage."

According to a post by popular blogger Tunde Ednut, about 18,000,000 people watched her performance at the same time.

See Tiwa Savage's post below:

Davido, others react to Tiwa Savage's post

Popular celebrities have stormed the singer's page to congratulate her on her latest achievement. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

davido:

"Beautiful"

officialwaje:

"I knew it was @mystroofficial . Congratulations Tiwa. Proud moment for all of us."

kunleafod:

"You nailed it."

angelaeguavoen:

"A Queen in all ramifications ."

iam_jamopyper:

"Mama your voice make me cry ."

cubana_chiefpriest:

"Queen of Afro beats ."

enioluwaofficial:

"Yassssssss Queeen! You Did That.."

stephaniecoker:

"Your journey has been so inspiring ❤️."

honey__mix__:

"Not me crying ,Nigeria will be great. Nigeria will be great in my lifetime."

lindaosifo:

"That’s her. A queen and more."

progressofficial_:

"Queen for a reason! Your voice always incredible ♥️"

olameeeday:

"And Jamil would be like “Tiwa savage is my MOTHER!!!"

april_laugh:

"From X Factor to taking the stage at the King’s Coronation!!! Your story is very inspiring and beautiful!!!!! Keep going, Queen!!."

Tiwa Savage emerges as the only African artist to perform at King Charles' coronation concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Tiwa Savage was set to make history as the first and only African artist to perform at a British monarch's coronation.

Savage was bestowed the rare opportunity to perform at King Charles' coronation concert.

The news excited many Nigerians on social media.

