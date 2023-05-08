Actress Ruby Orjiakor has shared a new video of her linking up with veteran actor Mr Ibu and his daughter Jasmine

This comes hours after Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine, trended online over her engagement to actor Ken Erics

The new video shared by Orjiakor has stirred mixed reactions from netizens as many expressed doubt over Jasmine's relationship with Erics

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has stirred mixed reactions over a video of her with Mr Ibu and his daughter, Jasmine, in Owerri, Imo state.

While Orjiakor confirmed Jasmine’s engagement to actor Ken Erics in the video, many of her followers expressed doubts, as they stated that it was for a new movie project.

Ruby Ojiakor confirms Jasmine's supposed 'engagement' to Ken Erics. Credit: @ruby_ojiakor @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Recall Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, May 7, Jasmine shared a lovely video of the moment she said yes to Ken Erics on social media.

Orjiakor stated that she was happy for Mr Ibu's daughter, adding that they have a wedding to plan.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ruby Orjiakor's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

chinny_justina:

"Nothing like engagement na movie dem dey act na mumu dey believe una."

blessed_mikk:

"U don first cast them by saying filming lol."

precious_swt1:

"First time to engage jasmin for movie she turn am to real marriage."

nwekefavouramaka:

"Make una rest biko...na movie."

bigg59748:

"John okafor, Mr IBU of 9ja, my Mentor it might seam impossible to meet you again now , but I sure believe in God our next meeting will change my story ❤️."

hildaihejieto:

"I heard is Ken Eric's that engaged her o. Hmmmm what do I know?"

limunga53:

"Jasmine is always in a hurry girl chill."

lily_official6965:

"If ruby said ken engaged her then ken engage herwhat do you want me to say before ."

merita_baby:

"This una internet still refused to break Taken ni, Tekena kor ... Dey deceive unaself."

