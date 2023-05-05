A video of actress Empress Njamah's blackmailer George Wade being charged to court is trending online

A clip showed George smiling while being taken to court, where he would face multiple charges

His reaction in the video has stirred massive reactions from Nigerian netizens as many shared their take

A trending video of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah's blackmailer Nicholas Jack Davis also known as 'George Wade,' being charged to court in Liberia has caused a stir.

In the video, which has gone viral online, Nicholas was seen being taken to court in handcuffs, where he would face multiple charges.

Empress Njamah’s blackmailer smiles as he is being taken to court. Credit: @empressnjamah

This is coming days after Nicholas, who is a Liberian resident, was arrested for blackmailing several women in Liberia.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Empress Njamah's blackmailer being charged to court

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the video, see them below;

4kox247:

"Why is he always smiling?"

olayeancah04:

"Seriously this guy dey ment...no remorse at all he just dey laff ... werey.."

afolayanoluwagbemiga:

"He is a legend.... HE SCAMMED NOT KILL. If you fail to scam you are not innocent too. Say no to scam and don't look for what is not lost."

official_sarita_raw:

"Bring him to nigeria biko I will love him to visit kirikiri male prison I wan check watin them go do him buttcks since he knws hw to rqpe , blackmailer nd steal, see him smiling dis man is sick."

adelekandiplomaticprince:

"U go tey for prison ."

arizone360:

"I trust nija. Him for don collect woto woto."

susy.licious1:

"The guy is feeling like a celebrity…he loves the fame he’s getting ."

jackmani_k:

"Nonessential talk. Where did he meet those many girls. Please you people should always ask questions Please....free the guy Please."

Ini Edo's passport recovered from Empress Njamah's blackmailer

Following George Wade's arrest, controversial blogger Gistlover shared a live video recording of actress Ini Edo and Empress' ex-boyfriend, including a photo of her international passport.

According to Gistlover, they were part of the items retrieved from Empress' ex-boyfriend after his arrest.

Reacting, someone said:

"This guy d use jazz on them or what."

Source: Legit.ng