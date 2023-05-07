Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine Chioma Okafor, recently shared on social media a lovely video of the moment she said yes to actor Ken Erics

Jasmine accompanied her post with a lengthy caption that conveyed the brimming joy in her heart

The divorcee’s post has since stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers online as the video continues to circulate

Nollywood star Ken Erics has proposed to veteran John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine Okafor.

Jasmine expressed her love for him on her Instagram page, where she posted a video of the proposal.

Nollywood Actor Ken Erics Proposes to Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Jasmine Credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that she had felt love and that it was delicious.

The divorcee thanked the actor for revitalising her love life and making her believe in love once more.

Cheering on to forever with him, she wrote,

"I have tasted Your Love! And it’s so sweet!Thank you so much for reviving my love life! You made me believe I could love again! Cheers to forever with you @kenerics.

There is madness in loving you, but it is that lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless. Your laughter is what I am most cr@ziest about".

The movie star went on to leave a mushy comment under her post with a loved-up emoji

See the video below

Social media users react

Ugoccie:

"Awwwwww ije love . Na me go perform for the wedding."

munalove100:

"Waaaoooh my sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait your wedding day congratulation my dear ."

ebere.dorathy:

"Congratulations my love am so happy for you❤️may God bless this marriage Amen."

angelicious__spicey:

"Congratulations sis make i go clean my shoes ."

