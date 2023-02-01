Comic actor Mr Ibu and his daughter, Lady Jasmine, recently humoured fans and followers in the online community

The veteran entertainer’s daughter got him to participate in her exercise routine and he didn’t seem so pleased

Fans and industry colleagues found the video hilarious with some suggesting other simple routines for the Nollywood thespian

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu and his daughter, Lady Jasmine, have been an interesting pair to watch for many on social media.

The young lady recently took to Instagram with a video showing the moment she got her daddy to participate in her daily exercise routine.

Mr Ibu bones as daughter 'forces' him to exercise. Photo: @ladyjasmine

Source: Instagram

From indications, Mr Ibu was in no mood for the routine but his daughter managed to get him to join her outside their house.

The father and daughter started off by walking around the compound before they proceeded to jug around.

Lady Jasmine also made sure that her dad participated in some simple body stretching routine but he eventually took a break and left her.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

mrfunny1_ said:

"Legend see movement I don die for laugh here."

iambokity said:

"Hahahah he looks like u put gun on him to do this lol facial expression of him is always legendary."

official_jamesblazers1 said:

"Take it easy on him, it’s for his own good anyways. Nice one dear❤️."

camila_michael_ said:

"Daddy is very angry see his face."

akinlasetitilayo said:

"Ya stressing him Soo much because he love u that y he agreed."

it_is__anastasia said:

"Daddy looks like he was forced."

sir.sammywest said:

"He be like who dem dey force."

hair_by_ijefine said:

"He should be doing only walking round for now and while at it be check Bp walking exercise is underrated but it’s d best."

