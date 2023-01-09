Comic actor Mr Ibu showered his wife with praises as she marks her birthday on Monday, January 9

Mr Ibu shared lovely pictures of his wife as he added that he doesn’t have the words to convey his feelings for her

Many of the actor’s colleagues and fans have taken to his comment section as they joined him in celebrating his wife

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Veteran Nollywood comic actor John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu is all excited as he celebrates his wife, Stella Okafor on her birthday, on Monday, January 9.

Mr Ibu, who flooded his Instagram page with cute pictures of his wife went on to gush about her with sweet words.

Mr Ibu sweetly describes his wife. Credit: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor described his wife as an understanding and encouraging partner. He added that there were no words in his dictionary that could convey his feelings for her.

“Happy birthday, My dear wife! @realiburess , I am so blessed to have you as my life partner, such a beautiful, understanding and encouraging partner, To my beautiful wife, I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life. Happy birthday my first class. Honey, no words in my dictionary can convey my feelings for you. Thanks for blessing me with Amazing children Happy birthday,” he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Fans celebrate Mr Ibu’s wife on birthday

See some of the messages below:

realchigolden:

"Happy birthday mine ❤️❤️we love you❤️."

ladyjasminec:

"Happy birthday momma ❤️ ! Beautiful inside and out! You know I love you ! God bless your new age."

mrnelsonsons:

"Happy birthday Ma your husband is a legend."

256douglasstainer:

"The two official Nigerian comedians."

nnaz_p:

"Happy birthday to her. My birthday mate… wish me well today is my birthday."

Mr Ibu wears heavy make-up, rocks gown

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu left his fans and followers on social media with a video of him and his daughter.

This actor's daughter managed to talk him into rocking female clothing while applying heavy makeup on his face.

Mr Ibu completed his look with a funny wig before he joined his daughter for a dance challenge that saw both of them whining their waists in a funny way.

Source: Legit.ng