Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has dropped a special announcement as she gushed about her daughter Priscilla's outfit

This comes as Priscilla stunned social media users with the dress she rocked to Queen Charlotte's movie premiere in South Africa

Iyabo revealed her daughter's bride price has gone higher, which stirred reactions from some of her colleagues and fans

Like a true mother, Nollywood veteran actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to gush about her daughter, Priscilla Ojo's attire.

Iyabo, a mother of two, while reposting a video of her daughter’s glamorous outfit to Queen Charlotte’s movie premiere, which took place in South Africa over the weekend, declared that her bride price has gone up.

Iyabo Ojo gushes about daughter's outfit. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Special announcement from the Queen Mother…The bride price of our Royal Majesty Princess. @its.priscy of OJO kingdom has finally gone to 100000000000000000000000000. Thank you & God bless you."

See Iyabo Ojo's post, including a video of Priscilla's outfit, below:

Colleagues, fans react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

toyin_abraham:

"Before nkoemi ni Iya iyawon."

lucie.austine:

"Mother hyping her daughter is the sweetest thing ever."

viperthewiper_ent:

"@iyaboojofespris mommy where I won start from now good lward how many zeros I dey see there ."

larrittshoevillage:

"@iyaboojofespris i agree becos i know i have my own share in that money."

cocktails_hubng:

"Queen mother, can please write the bride price in word."

cityboy____:

"Una dey collect in installments?"

itz_torjez:

"Hahan mummy calm down nw,,, i don deposit 200milli make una manage am biko."

yemclem_real:

"Make we kuku savage the remains of Nigeria Price tag before e enter those who’ll devalue the rest and use an pay bride price of Pesin. At least we know where our money is.."

Iyabo Ojo jumps on Falz's Mr Yakubu's challenge

Iyabo Ojo left many talking after she joined music star, Falz’s Mr Yakubu trending rap challenge.

The actress, in a video on her Instagram page, dropped rap bars for the challenge.

In the clip, Iyabo was seen rocking a blue kaftan and her signature black bonnet to show she was in ‘vawulence’ mode.

