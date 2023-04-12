Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has jumped on the rapper, Falz’s trending Mr Yakubu rap challenge

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself rocking her signature black bonnet as she dropped bars

A number of netizens were amused by Iyabo’s rap lines on the Mr Yakubu challenge, and some of them mentioned her ‘vawulence’ black bonnet

Much loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has once again made the news after she chose ‘vawulence’ and joined music star, Falz’s Mr Yakubu rap challenge.

On her official Instagram page, the mother of two shared a video of herself dropping rap bars for the challenge.

In the clip, Iyabo was seen rocking a blue kaftan and her signature black bonnet to show she was in ‘vawulence’ mode.

Video of Iyabo Ojo joining Falz's Mr Yakubu dance challenge trends. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The actress then proceeded to question the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, over the just conducted elections in the country.

Iyabo asked Mr Yakubu why he made the law only to break it. She added that he clearly knew he had his candidate in mind but still encouraged the electorates to collect their permanent voters card (PVC).

Not stopping there; after INEC encouraged the youths to go out and vote, it was filled with corruption, thuggery and rigging.

In the video, the movie star continued to drop her bars in time with the beat. See the clip below:

Fans laugh hard as Iyabo Ojo raps for Mr Yakubu challenge

A number of netizens were amused by the actress’ take on Falz’s viral Mr Yakubu challenge. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

officialqueendalen:

“Once she wears this black hair-bonnet forget it otilo .”

chisly3128:

“Mama don wear her black hair net make una come out ooooo.”

queeneth1:

“A woman I stan and restan . I don’t stan nonsense .”

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

“Okan mr Yakubu Oni bale .”

Bunhmi_hanny:

“Mr Yakubu go don dey hear this sound track for em dream.”

Oyinlomodiamond:

“Black bonnet no Dey disappoint.”

therealballersz:

“Best rapper award 2023 goes to @iyaboojofespris aka Mama P.”

olagirlie:

“Okay now I can’t decide who to choose between bimboAdemoye and Aunty iyabo the tags are givingggg.”

