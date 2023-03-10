Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla will be a year older soon, and the actress has made the transition memorable for her child

A video on the actress' page showed the moment a surprise crew showed up with a trumpet man, a bouquet of flowers, a food tray, and other gifts

A shy Priscy, as she is fondly called, danced as she held her flowers before Iyabo joined her

The birthday of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, might be on March 13, but the actress has kicked off the celebration two days before.

To celebrate her only daughter in advance, Iyabo paid a surprise crew to spoil her with gifts and a trumpet serenade, which most people call 'paranran'.

In the video shared on the actress' page, Priscy held on to her flowers as she danced shyly to the songs the surprise crew played.

Behind the camera, Iyabo hyped her daughter up and showed off the other gifts she got for her.

After a while, the actress joined Priscy, and they both danced, hugged, and got people around them emotional.

As Priscy unboxed and checked out her gifts, Iyabo reiterated how much she loved her child and added that she wished she had diamonds to give her.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday in advance, my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy God's got you & i got you more ❤️Thank you @royalhugssurprises you know i love you plenty."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

priscy_daily:;

"You're the sweetest Mum."

hermesiyele:

"Happy birthday to a Queen nurtured by the Queen mother herself ✨"

yetunde_adetola_raheem:

"Happy birthday in advance to her."

realbodex:

"I am sure people don’t know priscy is a very cute shy somebody off social media. Happy birthday in advance baby gal."

wema24:

"God got her more in JESUS name. Happy birthday Priscy."

fred9ja:

"Happy birthday to her and how much is her bride price please."

iam_mrse:

"Awwwww ❤️My Shy Shy Priscy "

turbanandaccessories:

"Oh my God she said it's your birthday season and we ain't resting . It's the assurance that mum got you for me."

