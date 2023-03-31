Actress Esther Nwachukwu has under massive criticism after she berated May Edochie for refusing to forgive her husband Yul for marrying a second wife

Esther in response to her critics, insisted forgiveness is important in marriage as she added that she didn’t call out May for clout

This is coming hours after the Nollywood actor and his wife May first son and second child, Kambilichukwu, passed on

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu caused a buzz on social media after she took her timeline to berate her colleague Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, for refusing to forgive him after he married a second wife.

Recall that Yul, in 2022, announced he had married and welcomed a child with his colleague, Judy Austin-Edochie, which May express displeasure at and stated that she wouldn’t be cajoled into accepting polygamy.

Ester Nwachukwu says forgiveness is important. Credit: @esthersky_77 @yuledochie @mayyuledichie

Source: Instagram

Hours after Yul and May lost their son Kambilichukwu, Esther criticized May for not forgiving her husband and allowing peace.

An extract from her post reads:

“Don’t #marry a woman who has the spirit of unforgiving . There was no domestic abuse nothing of such. Just cos he married a second wife . Yes it’s heart breaking and yes it’s disrespectful . What happened to the the oath? What happened to for better for worse? What happened to forgiveness?”

Slide the post below to see the screenshot of her post as Esther has put her page in private mode:

Criticisms trailed Esther Nwachuku’s post

See some of the reactions below:

superwoman9ja:

"What type of gibberish talk is this? What happened to the oath when he decided to cheat and impregnate another woman?"

abysignature_kitchenwares:

"To imagine this is coming from a woman’s mouth... God don’t let this pass bye . Just let her taste from what she prepared."

chinazcouture_exclusive:

"If the reverse was the case will #Yul forgive her?"

Esther Nwachukwu replies critics

Following the criticisms that trailed her post, Esther stated that she told the truth and everyone can’t support evil.

See her post below:

Screenshot of Esther's post. Credit: @esthersky_77

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie mourns grandson

Meanwhile, Pete Edochie, in a previous report via Legit.ng confirmed the news of the sudden death of his grandson, Kambilichuwku.

In a recent media chat, the veteran explained in detail what happened to his grandson and how he has been bereaved.

According to Vanguard, Edochie revealed that his son, Yul, had called him on March 29 to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen while playing football with his classmates and had started having seizures.

