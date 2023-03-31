Legendary actor Pete Edochie is in mourning for his grandson Kambilichukwu, who passed away on Thursday, two months shy of turning 16

His grandson died two months after Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie

Pete Edochie revealed that his son Yul called him on the telephone Wednesday to inform him of what his grandson passed through

Nollywood’s godfather, Yul Edochie, has commented about his grandson’s sudden death.

In a recent media chat, the veteran explained in detail what happened to his grandson and how he has been bereaved.

Pete Edochie mourns grandson

Source: Instagram

Remember that his grandson died two months after Pete Edochie celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, Mary Edochie.

Nollywood’s godfather, Pete Edochie, has confirmed the news of his late grandson Kambilichuwku.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Vanguard, Pete revealed that Yul had called him on March 29 to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen while playing football with his classmates and had started having seizures.

He said that the deceased was taken by ambulance to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos, where he subsequently passed away.

The renowned actor claimed that as soon as Yul reached him on the phone to discuss the tragic event, his family instantly began praying for the youngster.

Pete said:

"Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant, and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation,"

"He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects. He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in anything they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long."

Source: Legit.ng