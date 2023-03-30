Blessing CEO, a Nigerian relationship expert, was arrested by the police in the early hours of March 2023

A video presently going viral online showed the relationship coach being brought to an armoured police car.

According to reports, Blessing, CEO, was in the company of IVD when she, was escorting him to his own court hearing after weeks of dodging court appearances

Popular Nigerian relationship expert and social media influencer Blessing Okoro, best known as Blessing CEO, was arrested by the Nigerian police force.

Okoro was led into a police car weeks after allegedly dodging court appearances, however, rumours that her detention may be related to the contentious issue involving renowned auto dealer IVD and his late wife, Bimbo.

Pictures of IVD with wife Bimbo, and Blessing CEO

Source: Instagram

Reports coming from a popular Instagram blogger, Cutie_Julls, say that the police picked up Blessing Nkiru in the early hours of March 30 when she was escorting IVD to his own court hearing in Lagos.

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's arrest

ephphata_realtors:

"How this woman foolishly got entangled in this family wahala still dey confuse me aswear. Typical wahala dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Tueh!"

ogeudemba_:

"She doesn’t have family?? What’s she doing with a widower at this dangerous time?? Does she think at all, if the circumstances were flipped she thinks any sane man will near her?? Hmm Nawa ohh."

aubiergembock:

"Wahala Wahala."

thebennyboom:

"It’s funny because the ivd guy might be using her and not truly love herself,self esteem is very important in life as a woman,so you don’t be running after trash !!"

nkaysheila:

"This Sunshade don see shege for Ble Ble hand."

Blessing CEO heaps accusations on late Bimbo’s family

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, inserted herself in the drama between businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD, and the family members of his late wife, Bimbo.

In a series of fresh posts shared on her official Instagram page, Blessing pointed fingers at the elder sister of the late Bimbo and accused the family of going after IVD’s properties and his life.

Blessing went on to allege that the late Bimbo was equally not a saint as she physically abused her husband several times before her demise.

Source: Legit.ng