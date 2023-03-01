Actor and politician Desmond Elliot has taken to social media with a video showing his current mood following INEC’s announcement of Tinubu’s win

The entertainer was sighted among other APC supporters who equally took to the streets of Lagos to rejoice over their new president-elect

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community with many telling him to prepare for his own election

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot cannot contain his excitement at the moment following the emergence of his preferred presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Nigeria’s new president-elect.

The entertainer took to his official Instagram page with a video showing how he and other All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters hit the streets of Lagos to celebrate their victory.

Actor Desmond Elliot joins APC supporters to rejoice over Tinubu's win. Photo: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Elliot took his spot among the supporters who happily waved flags of APC in the air and sang PSquare’s Bunieya Enu song.

“Congratulations Naija Renewed Hope !!! JAGABAN Hope Renewed,” Elliot captioned the post on his page.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Desmond Elliot’s video

enibillz said:

"Desmond Elliot, and Sanwo Olu, get ready to be voted out. We dey here."

adinmasomadina said:

"Of all songs they chose p-squares bunie ya …Hmmmm I’m lost of words sha."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"Na only for film e get small sense. Real life na onye Nzuzû."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"Since this man joined politics he automatically became unattractivè."

emekadarlington said:

"He never reason him own winning on the 11th oo....anyway his God Father has won so pay loyalty."

mc_daprince said:

"Politics is just a game , one must win , it’s like bet Naija either you win or you lose , Congrats to the winner but sir please make a Nigeria a better country , remove tribes and Religion . Just take us as one."

adeoluolatomide said:

"Desmond, you're down already. You're going down with your principal Sanwooku!"

Seyi Law appeals to Obi, Atiku supporters as Tinubu emerges president-elect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Comedian Seyi Law took to social media with a post addressing his fans and followers that kicked against his choice of presidential candidate.

The entertainer specifically appealed to supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, adding that there should be no place for hatred against one another.

Seyi’s post, however, sparked mixed reactions from many, with his followers telling him to address the irregularities that trailed the election.

