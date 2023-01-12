Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has continued to enjoy an amazing time with his talent in the entertainment industry

The actor recently opened up about his "years of service" by declaring and claiming his flowers from his fans and admirers of his talent

Colleagues and followers of Leonard agreed with his statement while they dished out their praises to also appreciate him

Nigerian actor Frederick Leonard, who has been very active in the Nollywood industry for the type of characters he portrays, was recently acknowledged by fans and colleagues.

The movie star who is called Freddie went all out to applaud himself in reference to what his fans have said about him.

Nollywood actor Freddie Leonard Credit: @fredddieleonard

Source: Instagram

In a post made on his official Instagram page, Leonard mentioned that his fans refer to him as the Film Lord which he has owned gracefully.

In his words:

"My fans named me FILMLORD, and I own it!"

Freddie Learnard’s movie career

Leonard made his debut in the Nigerian film industry in 2001, playing brief one-scene roles before taking a break from acting almost immediately to finish his university education and obtain a degree.

After finishing his university education, Leonard returned to the Nigerian film industry, known colloquially as Nollywood, in 2008 and landed his first lead role in the film Indian Doctor.

In 2009, he made his debut in a Nigerian TV soap opera series called Disclosure, which aired primarily on Africa Magic on DSTV.

Leonard began his career with the film Grey and followed it up with the film Void in 2019.

Freddie has received awards for the Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie in 2014 and the City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor of the Year (English) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2016.

See Freddie Leonard’s post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Freddie Leonard’s post

gloriaosarfo:

"Yes you are‼ And it's up to the entire world to come to terms with that soon."

destinyetikoofficial:

"you are Biko no cap ODOGWU FILM LORD. "

dr_success_john:

"Not just a film Lord but a VERIFIED FILM LORD am am glad you accepted it will all your heart."

benedicta.chidinma:

"Yes ! We gave you that name because, you always give us what we want to see. ❤️"

mylexusde:

"Exactly there's no one that can take that name away from you. You owe it all to our Heavenly Father it's going to be a good year."

abbas.daughter_:

"If class, integrity, good work ethics, respect, confidence, excellence was a person. You should teach a class on professionalism and Nollywood celebrity ethics."

bestcharity:

"Film lord, I can never see your film and pass never."

Freddie Leonard and wife Peggy Ovire enjoy boat cruise

Nollywood lovebirds Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire must have enjoyed the holiday season as suggested by the posts shared with their fans on social media.

The much-loved actor in an Instagram video post was spotted alongside some friends when they got off a boat.

Also, Freddie’s wife took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself atop a boat

