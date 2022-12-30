Nollywood sweethearts Peggy Ovire and her husband, Freddie Leonard, have given their fans a sneak peek into how they are spending their holiday

Freddie, Peggy and some close friends all set out for a boat cruise and they shared snaps on their Instagram pages

The actor was spotted in the company of his guys while his wife posed beautifully on the boat, and many had sweet reactions in the comments

Nollywood lovebirds Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire seem to be enjoying the holiday season as suggested by posts shared with their fans on social media.

The much-loved actor in an Instagram video post was spotted alongside some friends as they got off a boat.

Freddie Leonard and wife Peggy Ovire enjoy boat cruise. Photo: @peggyovire/@freddieleonard

“ It's About to Go Down !Dia Fada,” the actor captioned his post.

Also taking to her Instagram page, Freddie’s wife was spotted posing atop a boat.

Mixed reactions from fans

foubourg24 said:

"I watched you guys life. to the good life. You deserve it."

uys_beautysecret said:

"HaaPeggy na you get this December o see as you dey glow."

sylviaoseiboachie said:

"Enjoy yourself you deserve it happiness is free .."

janevangeli said:

"Its the walk for me.walking majestically as a king that you are."

bigprincezark said:

"We are outside… last Friday of 2022… wishing you all a healthy crossover to 2023 in Jesus name.. amen."

loretta.brown.1426876 said:

"Mr Film Lord I'm waiting!❤️ Wishing you all healthy and prosperous 2023❤️."

brendathompson8312 said:

"I’m waiting for the next masterpiece you have on that mind of yours. Looking good with that strut. ."

