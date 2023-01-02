Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has once again taken to social media to share a sweet family moment with fans

The movie star shared a video of himself playing table tennis with his eldest son at the beach and he wished his fans a happy new year

The video stirred a series of reactions on social media as some netizens questioned him for posting his family in recent times

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, is once again in the news over his family after he shared a video of him with his son.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the film star posted a clip of him playing table tennis with his eldest son, Kambi, at the beach.

In the clip, both father and son appeared to be having a good time while enjoying their game of tennis.

Yul Edochie and first son play table tennis, video causes stir. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul then accompanied the lovely father and son video with a caption where he celebrated his fans in the new year.

He wrote:

“At the beach. Enjoying some table tennis with my first son Kambi.

Happy New Year my people. 2023 will be good for us all.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of Yul Edochie playing table tennis with his son

The actor’s video showing him having a fun time with his son was trailed with mixed reactions from netizens. Many of them wondered why he had started to post his family more after his second marriage to Judy Austin while others noted that his first wife, May, had warned him against putting their family online.

Read some of their comments below:

lady.niaa:

"Must you post every family moment…what are you trying to prove "

iam_u_c:

"Didn't Queen Mary passionately beg you to stop putting this kids out on Internet after your bragging apology???"

marcel_timaya:

"you don't use to post all this things once judy came boom you post everything.... so what are u trying to prove...... i want to learn ooo."

funnaya24:

"I don't trust this Yul, that's how i applauded him for the apology he render to May only for me to see May Zukwanike... Abeggg, let me use one eye and be watching .. Your first son is all grown ❤️"

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Sometimes, I just imagine how you are able to chest the amount of tr0lls you receive on a daily especially on your comment section. It’s really crazy here!!!"

maybelle_boma:

"Co-parenting is great . Keep up the good work Mazi soon to be one wife "

Yul Edochie reacts to his exclusion from May's Christmas photos with their kids

Yul Edochie was recently left out in family Christmas photos that his first wife, May, posted online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared lovely photos with their four grown children and it left many fans in awe.

Shortly after May shared the beautiful family photos on her page, her husband, Yul, almost immediately took to his page to repost one of them.

Not stopping there, the movie did not seem to mind being left out of the snaps and he went ahead to reiterate that they are his family.

