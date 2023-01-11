Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, left many netizens gushing over his recent display of humility with fans

In a video making the rounds, the film star was seen taking photos with numerous fans who gathered around him

According to Junior Pope, he had vowed to always take photos with fans who asked once he became famous

Popular Nigerian actor, Junior Pope, caused a buzz online after a video made the rounds of him with many fans.

In the video which was shared on his official Instagram page, the movie star was seen surrounded by many fans and taking photos with them one at a time.

The Nollywood actor was all smiles as the excited fans of all ages and genders came to him for photos.

Actor Junior Pope takes photos with fans, heartwarming video trends. Photos: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the viral video, Junior Pope explained that it is usually tough for fans to get photos with Nollywood celebrities but he had vowed to be different once he became famous.

He wrote:

“When we came to Nollywood, Before A Celebrity Gives His/Her Consent For A Picture To Be Taken Was Like A Camel Going Through The Eye Of A Needle………I Vowed That Once I Become A Celebrity I Will Not Hesitate To Take Pictures Whenever Asked …… This is me keeping to my promise…..”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans praise Junior Pope’s humility over interaction with fans

The video of Junior Pope with his fans soon went viral on social media and it raised comments from netizens. Some of them attested to his humility while others joined in praising him. Read some reactions below:

shapeessentials:

"It means a lot to them I’m sure "

mercyroyalz:

"The first day I met you on set, it was easy to connect because you are a free spirited man… bless you bro"

insatiable_ambitions:

"This is one reason why your fans admire you. Humility and a willingness to connect with them shows appreciation. The real deal has arrived. Remain blessed."

oriaburestella:

"I appreciate u sir. Your humility Is gift from God. God bless u."

bellakumi:

"This guy is so humble and friendly!! Met him ones at medhalion hotel Ojodu."

houseofabby_apartments_ng:

"Most celebrities don’t know they’re only a celebrity because of their FANS,nice one Pope J"

jeffryprettypretty:

"Only today wey you allowed people to take pictures with you, social media nor go hear word again "

blackattitude22:

"You will be keeping your promise until the day you are having a very bad day… then you will understand that sometimes things are not always as it seems… love and oku "

Interesting.

Young masquerade reveals face to actor Junior Pope after promise of money

In many Nigerian cultures, masquerades are considered sacred, with some traditions considering them gods, however, a masquerade changed the norms after it unveiled the face behind the mask.

A hilarious video shared by actor Junior Pope has gone viral as it showed the moment a masquerade who seemed determined to receive money from him showed his face, an action which was against the norm.

The masquerade was heard saying that he watches Junior Pope on television and went on to treat the actor to some dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng