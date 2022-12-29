Popular Nollywood actor, Itele D Icon, was recently treated to a lovely pre-birthday surprise from his students

The film star who will clock a new age on January 1, 2023, was moved to tears when his students gifted him N300,000

In the heartwarming video, Itele was seen shedding tears as his students sang to celebrate him in their lives

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular Nigerian actor, Itele D Icon, got a sweet surprise from his students ahead of his birthday.

The celebrated film star, who is to clock a new age on January 1, was treated to a lovely display by his students.

In a video posted online by @emiraltyafrica on Instagram, Itele was seen surrounded by his students as they sang his praises.

Fans react to video of actor Itele D Icon crying over his student's pre-birthday surprise for him. Photos: @emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

The actor was still shocked at being celebrated in such a big way when they presented him with a N300,000 dummy cheque. Not stopping there, they also brought out the cash amount indicated on the cheque.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Itele could no longer hold back his tears and he was seen getting very emotional while his students continued to sing his praises.

According to students, the actor had been a good boss and teacher and he deserved more.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens react as Itele D Icon’s students surprise him with N300k ahead of birthday

A number of social media users were touched by the display of love the actor got from his students ahead of his birthday. Read some of their comments below:

kiitanbukola:

"Do good and receive goodness …"

olumicheals:

"I salute you brotherly @iteledicon01 . You deserve more."

iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"No Cap... Itele deserves this and Much More...NAH MAN HIN BE TO EVERY OF HIS STUDENTS A LEADER AND NOT A BOSS❤️❤️❤️"

haraphat___:

"Walahi this is genuine love I love it"

mayowadaramola_a:

"Na boss wey get good character student go donate money for weldone Itele❤️ na man you be @iteledicon01"

ademola.ata:

"Sweet to watch ❤️"

Actress Shan George's kids surprise her with a Mercedes Benz as Christmas gift

Veteran Nigerian actress, Shan George, recently received a luxury car gift from her two sons for Christmas.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the movie star excitedly shared the good news with her many fans.

Shan posted a photo showing her new car key and certificate of ownership as she explained that she had been in shock for days upon receiving her Mercedes Benz gift from her sons.

Source: Legit.ng