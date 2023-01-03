Popular Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, recently extended her support to her colleague, Empress Njamah

Tonto took to social media to advise and sympathise with Empress after her ex-fiancé George Wade, shared her unclad videos online

Tonto advised Empress not to accept help from enemies in disguise in her vulnerable moment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian celebrities have shown support for their colleague, Empress Njamah, including Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

It is no longer news that Empress has continued to be tormented by her ex-fiance, George Wade, who recently released unclad videos of her to the public.

In reaction to the terrible news, Tonto took to her page to advise Empress with a note.

Fans speak as Tonto Dikeh advises Empress amid unclad tape scandal. Photos: @tontolet, @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

The movie star wished her colleague strength and comfort as well as justice in this vulnerable moment. She also told Empress not to accept help from an enemy in disguise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh advises Empress Njamah

A number of netizens by Tonto’s words of encouragement to Empress and they also shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

dera_baby_girl:

"I really hope she recovers from this cos it’s not an easy thing for any woman to go through!"

qmarshals:

"But all d videos of her was taken on aware....... d guy was busy recording all dis vidoe calls.... even her washing her kini.... he was just recording her unaware..... and u say u are a Lover.... d guy failed."

beh_ny:

"Why is he still walking free?!"

____sparklee:

"The question is, how will you know the person is an enemy in disguise?"

tosingeneral30:

"This is terrible mothers raise your male child well. ... Hight of immaturity."

emmydiamond56:

"This is unfair, this guy need to be arrested and pay for damage . Government should place a law on this, this is becoming too much."

crystalbakerevent:

"Empress If u got to read this, I will advise u ignore him. Nothing is new, is when u are well, u know you are naked. We came to this world naked and naked we go. Let the guy be arrested. He has no right. Enough of this rubbish."

trap9422:

"May we not jam devils in the name of boyfriends in Jesus name.This is pure evil and Women you should learn from this no matter how you love a man do not send ur nu*des."

chefnshopper:

"Empress, this too shall pass "

tashaswavey:

"To think it’s someone she has once loved..shared a bed..shared kiss..and even the main meal..God Abeg oo..make we no date or marry nonsense."

Actress Empress Njamah's ex-fiance threatens in new video

Legit.ng reported that Empress Njamah cried out online for help while revealing that she is being blackmailed by her former lover.

Njamah added that an engagement video which was put up on her page was filmed under duress and posted by the man who has access to all her accounts.

Well, in a response, the man came out to reveal his identity and issue more threats against the movie star.

Source: Legit.ng