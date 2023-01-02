Popular Nigerian video vixen and influencer Korra Obidi has gained the attention of Nigerians, especially mothers, with her recent post on social media

The fire dancer shared a film where she was stretching her daughter's legs, leaving many to wonder if it was appropriate for a toddler

Netizens reacted to it differently, but the majority of the comments speculated that her actions were healthy for growing kids

Popular Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Korra Obidi has stirred reactions on the internet after she was uploaded a clip of her stretching her daughters’ legs.

The mother of two beautiful girls, who got divorced from her Oyibo husband shortly after the birth of their second child in 2022, took to her Instagram page to share a post of her stretching her daughters.

In the video, she is seen stretching the legs of her daughters, a toddler and an infant who is barely one year old and bending their backs forward and their legs sideways.

The clip has since started a debate on the social network as netizens shared their thoughts on her actions.

While some criticised her and said the girls are too young and could get hurt in the process, others defended her and said she’s only teaching them to be flexible, which will be good for them in the future.

See Korra Obidi’s video below:

Nigerians react to Korra Obidi’s video:

floradeluna44:

"Love seeing you on my timeline this New Year!! Blessings"

_benardhelen:

"This video is adorable, and they’d be so flexible. "

ruth_starzy:

"Flexibility helps prevent injuries on time. ❤️"

desi_zoe_addie:

"Good momma I did the same with my daughter when she was younger.Flexibility prevents injuries."

katurah_free_121:

"I wish someone would stretch me like that now . This'll b great for them in the future. Side splits coming soon! Then samba."

food_lover_glad:

" You are hurting your kids pls love."

alliesparkes:

"Stop spreading the kids legs so widely apart. They are too young for that."

