An estranged lover of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has responded on social media after she came out to clear the air over their recent engagement

The individual in a video making the rounds online noted that Njamah has no idea of what is coming after her

He also mentioned that he knows the movie star’s entire daily activities and social media users have since expressed concern for the actress

More drama continues to unfold between Nollywood actress Empress Njamah and her estranged lover following a recent revelation she made on social media.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Njamah in a lengthy video cried out for help and revealed that she is being blackmailed by a man who came into her life under the guise of being a lover.

Empress Njamah’s estranged lover threatens her. Photo: @empressnjamah/@lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Njamah also disclosed that an engagement video which was uploaded on her page was filmed under duress and posted by the man who has access to all her social media accounts.

Well, in a response video making the rounds online, the man came out to reveal his identity and issue more threats against the movie star.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I swear to God you don’t know what is coming. Everything that I said to you, you think it’s a joke, but trust me it’s not a joke. I know your day-to-day activities and I know everything you do on a daily basis,” he said.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

house_of_zhee_fabrics said:

"God !!! How did empress end up with this ????????? I no fine o but dis one Nobi am."

_cynthiaebom said:

"This guy should be arrested."

mdpeoplesdoctor said:

"Chaiii. All in a bid to find love…. Oga you will be caught arrested and you will sure rot in jail. Shey you don run commot from Nigeria. God go fight for empress."

henryblaise_ said:

"Are you God ? Do your worst …. We are strongly behind her."

wumitoriola said:

"Iru eleyi ……if u dont understand yoruba ,it means God help us."

adokiye said:

"Wetin you go do her? See this Guy oh. With his Face Like my Masquerade for Oguta. I no Blame you, if not Depression. Wetin someone like Empress look for your Ugly Body? See your Mouth like my Canoe for Okrika River. How do you Kiss ?"

Uche Elendu on Empress Njamah's engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Uche Elendu cleared the air following the news of colleague Empress Njamah's engagement.

Elendu in a statement issued on her Instagram page disclosed that the actress was being blackmailed and as such people should discard the news.

Social media users who had earlier congratulated the movie star had different things to say about the matter.

Source: Legit.ng