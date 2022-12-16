Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has confirmed she is big stepper as she stunned with a new video of her dancing

The actress and mother of one showed different dance moves including twerking which many never knew she was capable of

Popular celebrities, including her fans and followers couldn’t help but react to the dance video has many applauded her effort

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi has shared a new video of her showing some serious dance moves.

Adesua, who is married to popular singer and politician Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W stunned fans with a beautiful video of different dance steps.

Adesua Etomi reacts to lookalike dance video trends.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Adesua wrote:

“If you don't know, now you know. You're welcome fam. Don't say I don't do anything for you.”

See the actress video below:

The video is coming as a reaction to a trending video of the actress’ lookalike trending on the Nigerian social media space.

See the trending video below:

Celebrities, fans, react to video of Adesua dancing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thelotachukwu:

"It's the holy twerk for me."

realwarripikin:

"To God be the Glory ."

iamenado:

"I’m lost because Susu, what is going on here? ."

thelizzyo:

" why? Please why? There's no name for this indeed."

jemimaosunde:

"You brought this dance to the socio medium?????? why didn’t Xaiah press spoil on your phone for me? ."

ifeomanwalozi:

"You don dey bend like this again,tomorrow now you go begin vomit."

iffielaura:

"Best dancer in the world that girl did nothing you nailed it..to God be the glory ."

ade_fola22:

"This must be a teaser, right? To God be the glory bawo."

Adesua pens tribute to hubby with remix of his old song

Adesua Etomi left many gushing about a tribute she did for her husband and singer Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W.

Adesua did another version of Banky W’s hit single Strong Thing, which was released in 2009.

Sharing a video of the captivating song, Adesua said it was stressful recording it, but it was fun.

Source: Legit.ng