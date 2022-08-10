Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi has done another version of her husband and singer Banky W's hit song Strong Thing, and it is blazing hot

Adesua said the song was a tribute to her insanely talented husband as she said she recorded the song

To make it even more special, Adesua rocked a similar outfit and moves her husband did in the song back in 2009

Popular actress Adesua Etomi has left many gushing over a tribute she did for her husband and singer Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W.

Adesua did another version of Banky W’s hit single Strong Thing, which was released in 2009.

Adesua Etomi drops a new version of Stong Thing. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of the captivating song, Adesua said it was stressful recording it, but it was fun.

In her words:

“Did this as a tribute to my insanely talented husband @bankywellington Everything you hear was recorded by me, by mouth. It was stressfullll but fun. I activated the 'W' in me that was hidden. Hat ✔️ Suit ✔️ Screw face ✔️ Moves ✔️.”

See the post below:

Fans, celebrities gush as Adesua drops another version of Banky W’s hit song Strong Thing

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the actress, have since taken to her comment section to rate her performance. Legit.ng captioned some of the reactions, see them below:

bimboademoye:

"Susu debliyew . Don't mean to trobleyew."

ebuka:

"Pele Banky. It's no longer your song ."

ericanlewedim:

"Hahaha so fun to watch ."

iambisola:

"I love eeeettt. SUSU Dobliyew .@theadunola this was one of your fave Banky songs that year."

lalaakindoju:

"Ayyeeeeee! Love it. Michael Jackson nor even do reach dis one."

chinonsoarubayi:

"Dripping Talented, beauty and brains Susu W."

