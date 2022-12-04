Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has finally spoken on his son, Yul’s controversial second marriage

In a recent interview, the veteran movie star made it known that he was not happy about his son’s choice to take another wife

Pete however added that no matter what his children do, they are still his own and he does not contest their choices

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has now finally addressed the issue of his lastborn, Yul Edochie’s second marriage to Judy Austin.

Recall that Yul, who is also an actor, shook the Nigerian social media space with the news of him marrying an actress, Just Austin, as a second wife, despite his first wife, May, being by his side for years before his eventual fame.

Pete Edochie causes stir after admitting he did not feel good about Yul marrying second wife. Photos: @yuledochie, @judyaustin1

During an interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie admitted that he was not happy about Yul’s decision to take a second wife.

According to him, he did not feel happy about it. The movie veteran however added that King Solomon in the bible had numerous wives and concubines and was still known as a very wise man.

In his words:

“I didn’t feel good, but like I said I’m a Christian and I read the Bible. Solomon with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom . it’s his choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, that’s what I can say.”

Also speaking during the interview, Pete Edochie made it known that no matter what his children do, he is still their father and he does not contest their choices with them.

Nigerians react as Pete Edochie admits he wasn’t happy about Yul’s second marriage

It didn’t take long for the senior Edochie’s comments on Yul’s second marriage to go viral and it got netizens talking.

Read some of their comments below:

hiebywhumey:

"Unfortunately there is nothing he can do about it.. Yul is a grown man that can differentiate btwn good and bad"

rosythrone:

"Yes a father who knows the value of a peaceful home won't be happy with it, but it's his choice. May God continue to strengthen May, she deserves love and peace."

stanbnx:

"Anybody from Polygamous family wouldn’t endorse Polygamy, The oneness and peace in monogamy is heaven."

shoesnheels.ng:

"Let this matter rest. There are other important things to look into. Num 1 is the fuel scarcity "

_chyomar:

"Keep the same energy if your daughter does same Abi have we forgotten how King Solomon ended."

yendishomebargains:

"There is nothing Baba can do really, after all even Adam no listen to God command , so yul get mentor too."

veevogee:

"No one would be happy watching how his family has blossomed for 16years. But he was busy directing his movies toward Aunty Judy AKA Mrs Obasi."

veevogee:

"Not only you daddy. We too we don’t feel Good but him too stubborn. From presidential Aspirant to pastor calling."

poshest_hope:

"Hehehe.. Every man will begin to use Solomon as an excuse to break their marital vows."

tonia.gram_:

"May is actually a strong woman. It’s how she’s dealing with all these with so much maturity."

roz_p1472:

"Y’all quick to see this part of married seven hundred princesses and also had three hundred concubines but won’t see where the Bible also recorded how he ruined his own life because of that being the wisest man … . Read 1 Kings 11."

Judy Austin pens special message to fans

Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin reciprocated the love being shown to her by her fans.

In a message she shared on her Instagram page, Judy appreciated her fans for their love towards her even though many don’t know her personally.

Sharing a picture of herself, the actress wrote:

“I just want to appreciate each and every one of you.. It’s not easy being loved by so many people, even without knowing me personally. I love you guys unconditionally and I pray that the love of God will constantly be y’all companion Amen.”

