After separating from his wife Anita with whom he has three kids, singer Paul Okoye has found love again

King Rudy as he is popularly called took to his Instagram story channel with videos of moments with his new lover as they went to church

Different reactions have followed the singer's new relationship, while some Nigerians support him, others are concerned with the age of his new woman

One-half of the P-Square group, Paul Okoye, is currently trending on social media after he decided to show that he has found love again.

The singer separated from his wife, Anita, last year after he filed for a divorce despite having three kids together.

Nigerians react as Paul Okoye shows off new lover on social media Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In several videos on his Instagram story channel, King Rudy as he is popularly called showed off his new lover, a seemingly younger woman.

The couple attended church together and made cute videos before, during, and after the service.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to King Rudy's new lover

bubblesby_deee:

"I am sure Anita is un bother she has moved on bro.Good you are doing same but this time around, don't cheat on your woman else she would leave you too "

the_extelscloset:

"Hmmm it’s the hair for me . please buy your beautiful a good hair."

official_bestgurl:

"Is that his daughter?"

adanze_h:

"Paul is separated and he deserves to find love. Even the ex-wife has moved on with her life. Everyone deserves to experience love ☺️. I wish them well."

homelybae_:

"If he cheated on his wife,he’d definitely cheat on you too."

iam_kimolar:

"No be that video vixen girl be that,, And isn’t she she wayy younger ‍♀️"

callmechigo:

"He deserves to find love again if his previous marriage didn't work. I wish them everything good. Happiness is all that matters."

mabelthegoddess:

"Soo much for “build with your man” now he has found peace with another woman who wasn’t there when he started na why I no dey stress myself, there’s no manual to this thing , what will be will be."

datblackwoman2.0:

"Sugar daddy activities."

Paul Okoye’s kids scream with joy in adorable video as he reunites with them in US

Former Psqaure singer, Paul Okoye aka King Rudy, melted hearts in the online community after he was spotted in a video posted by his wife, Anita.

However, Paul pulled a surprise on his children as he showed up at their school unannounced.

A part of the video showed the moment Paul showed up at his eldest son’s school and they both hugged each other inside the car.

Source: Legit.ng