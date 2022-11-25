Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has joined fellow Nigerians to mourn the sudden demise of gospel musician, Sammie Okposo

RMD took to his Instagram page with a video showing the last time they were together and disclosed how they had plans for the New Year celebration

The actor extended his condolences to Okposo’s family and many were seen in the comment section reacting to his post

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo has taken to social media to mourn his friend and popular gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, who passed on Friday, November 25.

The movie star uploaded a video showing their last moment together when they were both in America.

RMD shares video of his last moment with late Sammie Okposo.

According to RMD, the video was filmed exactly a month ago. The actor said they spent about two weeks together and had a memorable time.

"We spent 2 weeks together and fellowshipped as men. Ate, drank and, as I’m known to do, teased you. Toks or Jedi, would drive you to me and we would spend the entire day together," his post read in part.

RMD equally mentioned how they made plans ahead of the New Year’s celebration. The actor mentioned that the demise has hit him in a bad place while extending condolences to the late musician’s family members.

See his post below:

Social media users react

therarebeing said:

"Was really looking forward to seeing him at The Experience ......a man with so much life and energy. May God rest his soul."

abimbolaobadan said:

"Soo painful, I was soo happy when I saw him back on stage....I dint know it's just for a while..oluwa o, pls rest his soul."

tsquaremodel said:

"Ha,wait I was reading the post and didn’t expect the ending.the soul of the righteous is blessed.Prayers up for the fortitude to bear his loss."

i_am_superbabe said:

"What a great loss. No matter what someone has done, who should learn not to judge and criticize people , no one is perfect . Let love leads....... Thank God you used well what God gave you and you blessed souls through music. Rest in peace. So hard to believe."

officialjbaby_ said:

"He is resting from shame, mockeries and people that won't stop Judging him.. life is indeed deep."

thetimo said:

"The angels should better get themselves some handkerchiefs ❤️ Highpraise the Warri way has begun ."

Comments limited on Sammie Okposo's page

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that a social media handler limited the comments on Sammie Okposo's Instagram page amid rumors of his demise.

Fans and followers had flooded the comment section to ask questions and raise concerns about the musician's well-being.

Many equally took to other social media platforms to pose questions about the musician's status.

