Actress Judy Austin has penned a message to her many fans and followers for their show of love towards her

The actress, who is married to actor Yul Edochie said many people love her even without knowing her personally

Her message has stirred mixed reactions among netizens as some still went on to drag her for becoming a second wife to Yul

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, who is also popular as the second wife of actor Yul Edochie has reciprocated the love being shown to her by her fans.

In a message she shared on her Instagram page, Judy appreciated her fans for their love towards her even though many don’t know her personally.

Judy Austin appreciates her fans for loving her. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of herself, the actress wrote:

“I just want to appreciate each and every one of you.. It’s not easy being loved by so many people, even without knowing me personally. I love you guys unconditionally and I pray that the love of God will constantly be y’all companion Amen.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin’s message to fans for their show of love

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Judy Austin’s message, see some of them below:

karl4johnson:

"This one you just dey force love on us...Dont worry 10 years later you go tire ask stella Damascus and co."

glitzann:

"Competition full your body judy if may post one beautiful picture like this gba! You go rush post your own. Nne you can't compare yourself with that goddess o."

lady_yellowe:

"Amen to your prayers we love you too gorgeous ."

bolaji_fagbemi:

"We are women we can not love what you did to may, because I did not pray such a thing like that for my children. And I know you you yes you,didn't pray it for your daughter too,so please stop it jare."

omovbu:

"Amen,I love u too my beautiful Actress/producer ❤️keep winning dear."

Judy Austin shades her critics

Judy Austin made headlines over a message she sent to her many critics.

Judy, who had been dragged a number of times over her decision to be a second wife to Yul, stressed that most of those with negative opinions on how she should live her life are people with nothing.

The actress added that despite minding her business, people are still upset.

In her words:

“Funny how people with nothing to their names have more negative opinion on how you should live YOUR LIFE… And even minding your business goes them upset… hehehehe. Una go dey alright las las. Happy Sunday darlings. Wishing us everything good this new week”.

Source: Legit.ng