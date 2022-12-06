Social media brand influencer May Yul-Edochie has yet again set social media on fire as she shares a video of herself dancing and praising God during her recent trip to the UK

The video by May is coming just days after her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, had finally spoken publicly about his last son, Yul's marital troubles

Pete Edochie, who had stayed mute for months while Yul and May's marriage scandal constantly made the headlines as their relationship headed for a crash

Fast-rising social media influencer and businesswoman May Yul Edochie, who recently travelled abroad on vacation, continues to show a different side of herself to the thrill of her fans and supporters online.

In a viral post shared on May Yul-Edochie's page, the Nollywood actor's wife could be seen dancing and praising God as she continues to live her best life.

A video of May Yul-Edochie dancing on the streets of London trends online, stirring emotions. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The viral clip of May dancing is coming just some days after her legendary father-in-law, Pete Edochie, had granted an interview, and he spoke about his son Yul taking a second wife despite still being married to his first wife May.

In response to Yul taking a second wife, the veteran actor compared his son to the biblical prophet of God, King Solomon, who married 300 wives and had 700 concubines, noting that he was wise.

However, it seems like May Edochie is unbothered about her father-in-law's statement and is instead enjoying where she is at the moment to its peak.

Watch the video of May Yul-Edochie dancing on the streets of London:

See how netizens reacted to the video of May Yul-Edochie dancing and giving praises to God

@realanitajoseph:

"Can you just send me dis Video Asa na mma, I’m so happy you’re happy."

@fatimandiaye08:

"Why am I stupidly smiling???"

@ozodichukwunaka:

"Go girl, you deserve happiness. That was my entrance music two weeks ago for my baby shower after so many years of night crying and mockery."

@blessn07:

"@mayyuledochie We absolutely serve a living God who has always been faithful to us. The energy is! I Love you to the moon and back baby sis."

@ammyadada:

"I don't want to say this but your husband marring Judy Austin is a blessing in your life dance away you sorrows jor."

@loyceana:

"Don’t ever mess with a woman who knows her place. Love you girl."

@eze.rosemary.1:

"You truly serve a living God and am a living testimony to the wonders of the ever Faithful God."

