Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, recently weighed in on the trending debate about women cooking for their boyfriends

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star shut down that advice and noted that she cooked for her husband even when he was a boyfriend

Anita then told ladies to cook for their men and that if it’s because the lady cannot cook, it’s better she speaks up

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, recently shared her two cents on the long-lasting debate on whether a woman should cook for her man or not.

It all started when fellow actress, Ada Karl, advised ladies not to cook in their boyfriend’s houses until they get married.

According to her, when a man sees his woman in the kitchen, it brings about ‘see finish’.

In what appeared to be a reaction to Ada Karl’s post, Anita Joseph took to her page to address the issue.

According to the happily married actress, ladies should cook for their men. She then went ahead to ask if she wanted them to be buying food from restaurants every day.

The actress disclosed that she used to cook very well for her then-boyfriend turned husband, Mc Fish, and that she still cooks for him.

In the caption of her post, Anita asked her female fans why they would not cook for their man.

She then said that if they did not know how to cook, they should speak up about it so they can be taught.

The actress wrote:

“Asi gi Cook cook cook oh “ Why won’t you cook for your man na “ If you no sabi cook talk am ,make them teach you Shallom Shallom Shallom.”

See the post below:

Anita Joseph’s husband corroborates her cooking claims

The actress’ husband, MC Fish, was also spotted in his wife’s comment section as he supported her claims. He noted that even after a busy day on set, she still cooks for him.

In his words:

“Most times you will come back from shoot and still cook for me God bless forever ❤️❤️”

Nigerians react as Anita Joseph advises ladies to cook for their men

Read what netizens had to say about the trending cooking topic below:

sarah_oyinadeart:

“That’s amazing but I hope you know how to make your own food ! I am sure Anita herself loves men that cook!”

iam_penso:

“Na the other actress when we no know say make them no cook.”

symply_zita:

"These ones ehhh. No comment. Love is sweet."

asandrea__stores:

"I cooked for my hubby when we were boyfriend/ girl friend. I still cook now, however he cooks too some times."

lily120409:

"Na wah o. So if you come back before your wife, you must sit lazily and wait for her to come back before you eat. The world has changed. Change with it biko. Both parties should support each other. Na this thing go still cause problem later. We keep referring to the olden days where women did not work and just had to take care of the home. Now women work even harder than men. They come home late all to support the finances in the home. Why would a man come back or not even go to work but sits down till the slave comes home to cook for him. That is not love imo. What happens to each party doing it as possible and when it is not, Biko eat out or order. The stress in this world is too much to add food to it."

rity__x:

"Some women naturally love cooking. I cook for fun but that won’t be same for another woman and I won’t criticize her cos there are some house chores I hate."

ebunoluwagbemiro:

"This woke generation and what NOT…if you love your man enough ,you’d Ordinarily go out of your way to make him comfortable which could mean cooking for him too..it shouldn’t be seen as slavery or whatever .."

oriakueternal:

"Is it a crime for my man to cook for me Abi I no get belle…I have seen men who cook for their wives yet doesn’t mKe them less of a man…Biko save the advice for una pikins✌️"

