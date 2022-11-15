Actress Anita Joseph is in the news again over her marriage to her man, Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared secrets to a happy marriage based on her own experience

According to Anita, her man does not make any decision without informing her and vice versa, and fans shared their reactions

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, has taken to social media for the umpteenth time to give marriage advice to her fans.

On her official Instagram account, the movie star shared a photo of herself with her husband, MC Fish, and accompanied it with a lengthy caption where she advised people.

Anita gave the secrets to a successful marriage based on her own experience with her man.

Actress Anita Joseph gives advice on successful marriage. Photos: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

According to the film star, her man was her boyfriend before he became her husband. She added that he never takes any decision without informing her.

Part of her caption reads:

“He was my Boyfriend before he became my Husband. My husband never makes any Decision without Asking me ist. He needs my Opinion in everything.

"And trust me it works perfectly …I do same I can’t do a thing without telling my hubby.

"These are one of the lil secrets to a successful marriage”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Anita Joseph’s marriage advice

Read what some social media users had to say about the actress’ tips below:

phayvhor:

"Their marriage will last forever I love seeing happy people in happy marriages, it gives me hope."

_darkskingurl_:

"The truth is, these are normal things that happen in marriage.marriage makes you one, na woke generation attitude come dey make marriage tire person."

hennessivsop_of_lagos:

"Y’all hating; Note; they’re still married and some of y’all’s are still single "

juliet_john88:

"She is right, honestly and respect is the key to a successful relationship or marriage "

its_flourish00:

"God bless u both at least they are married and showing us marriage is beautiful. Not everyday divorce stories may God keep u together forever ❤️"

blessingtakim2022:

"I'm not a fan of Anita Joseph but she stated fact! U dey keep secrets how u want make ur marriage work? U take decisions without seeking ur spouse's opinion because u feel u are being controlled.u r the head of the home.U fight inner battles alone u wont open up to ur spouse.One of my family friend,a married man was driving along a busy road and lusted after another woman.Guy came home and told me and his wife.We put him in prayers and that spirit left him.Life is more spiritual than physical."

Source: Legit.ng