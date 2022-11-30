Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, caused a big buzz on social media after she set the record straight for her fans and detractors

Taking to her Twitter page, the music star made it clear that she was not anybody’s Christian saviour and that she is not trying to impress anybody

Tems’ rant soon became an online topic of discussion as netizens shared their interesting reactions to her post

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, got a lot of netizens talking after she set the record straight for her many fans.

On November 29, 2022, she took to her official Twitter page to get a lot off her chest as she made it known that she is not anyone’s Christian saviour.

The music star started her long threat by tweeting to thank God that she is free. Not stopping there, she also thanked God for great counsel, good health and growth.

In another post, Tems also noted that she is not anybody’s Christian saviour and she is not here to uphold anyone’s beliefs about God.

She wrote:

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will.

Or ask yourself why you care.”

According to her, she will not fit into a box people are trying to fix her in and she has worked a lot on herself and she does not need to brag. Tems added that she is trying to impress only herself and not others.

In her words:

“I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not.

It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself not you.”

In her final tweet she wrote:

“I just a baby!! I’m gonna show off. You don’t like it? Fuc*k you from the bottom of my heart”

See her tweets below:

Nigerians react to Tems’ social media rant

Tems’ going out of character to go on a lengthy social media rant soon trended online after it got netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jjnj_healthylifestyle:

"Someone should explain please ."

plato_15:

"Una don make Tems swear for people "

savvymoneygirl:

"It takes courage to be true to yourself regardless of what other people say and do."

thephenomenal_girl:

"Some of these fans feels they made you so you owe them some kinda nonsense loyalty and should do basically anything they want you to do so yeah I understand her frustration."

rosythrone:

"She's who she's whether you like it or not and that's on periodddd!! Baby girl keep winning and don't be bothered."

estelle_shuga:

"Make nobody put my Temilade for box o "

sweetboynimi:

"Small fame .. pride don set in .. una don dey disrespect God ‍♂️"

spicequeencanada:

"They should go and find their morality queen and leave Tems alone."

viola_concept:

"She is right tho , don’t expect people to behave how u want them to behave cos u r gonna be disappointed ✌️✌️"

