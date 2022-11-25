A heartbroken Nigerian lady has shared her chats with her boyfriend who stopped her from attending a party

The lady had informed him about her intention to attend a house party but he strongly kicked against it

In the WhatsApp conversation, he gave his reason for the decision and some netizens agreed with him

Mixed reactions have trailed a WhatsApp conversation between a Nigerian man and his girlfriend.

The jealous girlfriend stopped his girlfriend from attending a house party because it was being organized by a man.

Man asks girlfriend not to party Photo Credit: Comfort Adeoye

Source: UGC

In the convo, the lady begged to be permitted to attend, insisting that she was going with female friends, and no cause for alarm.

However, the man refused and insisted on his girlfriend staying back and missing the party.

"I already told you not to go. I don't want you there. You are going for a party in another guy's apartment and you are saying that's not a valid reason for me to tell you not to go. I don't want you there and that's final", the boyfriend insisted.

The chat was shared on Twitter by Comfort Adeoye.

Social media reactions

Tee Classique said:

"Is it not boyfriend that later become husband or y'all just pick men today and marry them the next day? If you can't even respect and trust his decision now, what's the assurance that you will if he eventually get married to you?"

Linda Peters said:

"As for me, if I see a future with him, I won't disrespect him. I can sacrifice not going to the party for the sake of peace. Besides, the guy has a valid reason to ask the girl not to attend that party."

The plug wrote:

"It’s not a serious relationship den just for naks. I will not say pim. Wen u come back we go nak each oda sottte if ur toto don tire me i go free u."

Herbalist added:

"Unruly women perfectly fake obedience & loyalty when they’re getting old, close to the wall, running out of simp options, or just tired of the streets. Street veterans will put up the perfect act in order to net simp husbands for status & survival. Stay wise, Men."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng