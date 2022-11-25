A Nigerian lady said that after training herself in school, she came out to work for her friend who was paying her N40,000 salary

Living in a ghetto room, the lady kept hustling until she finally achieved her dream within four years and owned property

The lady's video stirred mixed reactions as people begged her to tell them what business she did to make it that big in four years

A Nigerian lady, @merrygoldonunwa, has gone online to narrate how she hustled hard after sponsoring herself in school before she made it big in life.

The lady said she used to stay in one room in Lagos. At a point in her life, she had to drop her pride to work for her friend who was paying her N40,000 salary. After switching jobs, she lived off commissions.

A Nigerian lady has said that she used to live on N40,000 salary. Photo source: TikTok/@merrygoldonunwa

Source: UGC

People ask lady her source of wealth

According to her, she made it without the help of a man within four years. The lady revealed she was able to buy her mother a house and buy four properties.

Some social media users who reacted to her video asked her to explain her true source of turnaround wealth so people can know how to go about theirs.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ugochinyereofoefu said:

"I like your hustling spirit but your story line is not clear, at what point did you make it big. Open up if it's legit, so that other girls can learn."

user mary odinaka said:

"So touching congratulations dear that my situation now it’s well."

adaoil1 Adaora said:

"More Grace my dear."

Asa black said:

"Congratulations sweetheart. I'm happy for you. May God's be praised."

Dominique66 said:

"Am super proud of u ma'am. God bless and keep you."

Amen said:

"After God na that your friend you go appreciate."

Nich peace8 said:

"My current situation in school now training myself in school, I know I’ll be fine las las."

Elvis Oswald said:

"Whatever, u do.. they must talk... so mind ur business gal and do ur thing as far ur creator and the creation are pleased with u..."

Lady makes her first N5m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady, @queen_rutiee, who sells clothes went online to show that within one year of running her small business, she made her first N5 million.

Making a video of her success, the lady shared a screen recording of some of her transactions in her bank app.

A part of the clip also has her filming bags of clothes she has for sale. The business lady added that she would be celebrating her first year as an entrepreneur very soon.

Source: Legit.ng