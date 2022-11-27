Big Brother Naija reality star, Eriata Ese, took to her Snapchat account to break the news of her mother's death

The 2017 ex-housemate posted several photos of her mother, accompanying them with the sad news

Many internet users have taken to the comment section to console with the See Gobe star

These are sad times for Eriata Ese as she recently suffered the loss of her mother.

The Big Brother Naija 2017 star took to social media to share the tragic news, describing her mother as the 'most important thing in her life'.

Sharing photos - one with her mother - and single photos of the late matriarch, the reality TV/actress wrote in one of the photos:

“You left me when I needed you the most. My sugar crush why? You broke my heart. Rip my best friend, my super hero, my motivation, my role model, my counselor, my special adviser, my prayer warrior. You live in me”.

See post below:

Photos of her recent posts. Credit: Eriata Ese (Snapchat)

Source: UGC

Social media users react to Eriate Ese losing mum

nellynells__:

"If your mother still calls you, you don’t know how blessed you’re."

afolasherday:

"When I lost my mum, the void never gets filled. It's always empty. I just had to live with it. I still cry at the slightest memory of her. Ashabi, I miss u so much"

toyahmusic:

"My prayer is with her. I love Eriata she’s a beautiful lady . May heaven receive your mom and grants her eternal rest."

richyberbie:

"The pain is different, for some reasons you just can’t heal, you just have to live with it, I understand how devastating it could be, Rip to her mom."

sg_adaobi:

"The sad thing about losing one’s parent is that even after so many years the pain might go lesser but you see that feeling will still be there.. you just get to learn to live with it. It never goes away. My prayer are with her"

Source: Legit.ng