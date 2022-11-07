Nigerian actress Judy Austin, who is the second wife to actor Yul Edochie has a message for those who have negative opinions on how she should live

Judy, who has been under massive criticism since she went public on her relationship with Yul, said despite minding her business, people are still upset

The actress’ recent statement has further sparked massive reactions as netizens stormed her page to clapback at her

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, one of the wives of popular actor Yul Edochie made headlines over a message she sent to her many critics.

Judy, who has been dragged a number of times over her decision to be a second wife to Yul, stressed that most of those with negative opinions on how she should live her life are people with nothing.

Judy Austin says her critics would be alright in the end. Credit: @judyaustin1 @yuledochie

The actress added that despite minding her business, people are still upset.

In her words:

“Funny how people with nothing to their names have more negative opinion on how you should live YOUR LIFE… And even minding your business goes them upset… hehehehe. Una go dey alright las las. Happy Sunday darlings. Wishing us everything good this new week”.

See her post below:

Reactions as Judy Austin addresses haters

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bbn_season_7_house:

"U carry person man still open mouth mention man."

lady_peju:

"Anty try get small fear of God n allow your ex hubby have access to he’s kids no dey do pass yourself mycheew."

vic_rhe:

"Hmmmm please online in-law over to you."

nkeng.solange.5:

"U make noise tomuch, can't you for once ignore this Gram, look at may,has she ever come to say anything since this whole nonsense started. aunty rest."

toyinomidire:

"This post is unnecessary, please keep quiet."

Judy Austin reminds haters they can't dim her light

Judy shared a photo on her Instagram page, accompanied by a statement expressing how bright her light will keep shining and why.

"Due to DIVINE reasons, my light can’t be Dimmed!!! Happy beautiful sunday and a fabulous new week to us all."

Her post, however, led to her many critics dragging her online.

