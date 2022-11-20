Mr Ibu, Moyo Lawal, React As Rita Dominic Celebrates Hubby Fidelis Anosike’s Birthday in a Delightful Way
- Nollywood actress Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike, is celebrating his birthday today, November 20
- The actress shared some cute pictures of her man and added love emojis in a short message to him
- Many of Rita’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to celebrate with her
Veteran actress Rita Dominic is in an excitement mood as her husband, Fidelis Anosike, turns a new age today, November 20th.
In a post via her Instagram page, Rita Dominic shared a cute picture of her husband and another picture of them together as she penned a simple birthday to him.
Sharing the post, the actress she added love emojis in her caption.
“Cake day ❤️ @fidelisanosike,” she wrote:
See her post below:
Celebrities, fans react as Rita Dominic’s husband mark birthday
Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages to the actress’ husband, see some of the below:
realmribu:
"Blessed."
rechaelokonkwo:
"Long live our queen’s king."
moyolawalofficial:
"Sooo fine❤️."
kikiomeili
"Happy birthday to him."
realblissfranklin:
"Aww happy birthday to your husband,the king of your kingdom.More wins."
val.edochie:
"Happy birthday."
graciegema:
"Happy birthday my Asa's hubby."
user9430173:
"If you have her heart then we have yours ❤️ happy cake day."
chinasa367:
"Happy birthday to you sir, more years ahead to celebrate in good health and more love to ur wify❤️."
iamemaly:
"Same birthday like my mom Blessed !!!happy birthday to you sir."
zuweira_abubakar:
"Happy birthday sir God's blessings and long life ♥️✍️."
zaranella_:
"Happy birthday sir age with grace."
loveth.ujunwa.165:
"Happy birthday sir... thanks u for loving my role model❤️❤️❤️."
Rita Dominic debunks rumours of her and hubby welcoming twins
Rita Dominic debunked the rumours that she and her husband Fidelis Anosike welcomed a set of twins in the United Kingdom.
In a tweet on Wednesday, September 21, Rita shared a gif with the caption 'Fake News', which means the widespread information was false.
The much-loved movie star got married in April in a much-talked-about ceremony with family members, close friends and industry colleagues in attendance.
Source: Legit.ng