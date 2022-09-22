Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has finally cleared the air following viral rumours on social media about her welcoming twins

Rita debunked the reports as fake news as she shared the latest update with her fans and followers

Following Rita’s announcement, many netizens have since taken to different social media platforms to react

Talented actress Rita Dominic has debunked the rumours that she and her husband Fidelis Anosike welcomed a set of twins in the United Kingdom.

In a tweet via her official Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Rita shared a gif with the caption 'Fake News', which means the widespread information was false.

Rita Dominic reacts to viral rumours of her welcoming twins. Credit: @ritaudominic

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

The much-loved movie star got married in April in a much-talked-about ceremony with family members, close friends and industry colleagues in attendance.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

ririanambra:

"By fire by force mama Recieve your twins in jesus name,Amen ."

b_law:

"Na waooo. What's the meaning of this na? And I was so happy for you. God will do it."

alexkayceealex:

"Will definitely congratulate you the real one @ritaUdominic soonest on God."

tslow:

" As a twinny that I am, I was about congratulating you o.. But nothing spoil sha, I'll still drop my congratulations in advance. ."

bella_bassey:

" but I'm seriously wishing you twins baby ooo."

lucy_ukuma:

"Momma we will celebrate you for real soon ."

Fans speculate Rita Dominic was pregnant

Some curious netizens who perused the visuals from Rita Dominic’s bridal shower couldn’t help but notice that her tummy appeared slightly bulgy than usual.

In addition, the actress ditched a skin-hugging outfit for a free gown that concealed the shape of her body.

Many came to the conclusion that the actress is already carrying a child for her husband-to-be, Fidelis Anosike.

See some of the comments below:

prettypecks said:

"She looks pretty and preggy."

abelpter said:

"Is it just me or does she look pregnant? and no there's nothing wrong with being pregnant . congratulations Rita happy married life."

Source: Legit.ng